Apple Fitness+ Launched Workouts With Curated J.Lo & Lady Gaga Playlists

Music is one of the most important parts of a workout, and Apple Fitness+ is making it easier to get active while listening to your go-to jams from your favorite singers. Once you know where to find the Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight workouts, you can break a sweat to curated playlists filled with music from the catalogs of artists like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. So, the next time “Get Right” comes on during a HIIT workout and gets you clamoring for more J.Lo, you won’t have to make a mental note to find playlist dedicated to the superstar because it’ll be right there in your workout.

Apple Fitness+ dropped its Artist Spotlight series on Monday, June 28, and it features different soundtracks that each highlight an individual artist: Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga. Again, we’re talking full workouts with nothing but tunes from one of these four artists, and there are so many workout types available, including Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, and Treadmill.

You can find the Artist Spotlight series by heading to your Fitness+ homepage under the “Artist Spotlight” header. There, you can tap “Show All” to see all available workouts. Another way to get to the Artist Spotlight series workout is by browsing the workout type categories at the top. You’ll be able to identify the Artist Spotlight workouts because they’ll have a picture of the artist whose music inspired the workout.

Apple

You can look forward to new workouts dedicated to each artist dropping every Monday for the next four weeks for 16 new workouts in total. At launch on June 28, you can tackle a HIIT class featuring hits from J.Lo like “Jenny from the Block” and “On the Floor,” or you can stretch out with some yoga to Keys’ “Fallin’” and “Show Me Love.” For the Little Monsters, there’s a 30-minute Lady Gaga-themed cycling class where you’ll tackle hills to the beat of “Poker Face” and “Born This Way.”

To kick off the launch of the series, you can also find a playlist for each artist in Apple Music that includes tunes from their respective catalogs — including collabs and remixes — so you can enjoy the music during your own workouts (or whenever you want to have a solo living room concert).

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year (or $29.95 per month in the Apple One Premier plan), and it requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later.