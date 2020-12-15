Apple upped its fitness game on Monday, Dec. 14, with the launch of Apple Fitness+, which lets users incorporate their iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs into their workout routines. Considering the new subscription service is built around Apple Watch with support on different devices, you might be wondering how to use Apple Fitness+ on your iPad. To get started, there are a few extra steps you'll need to follow before syncing up your devices.

Shortly after the release of Apple Fitness+, users were quick to notice that while the subscription automatically appeared as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone with iOS 14.3, on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.2, and on Apple TV with an upgrade to tvOS 14.3, the same doesn't go for an iPad.

Instead, iPad users will need to update to iPadOS 14.3, which was released on Dec. 14. Once you update your iPad, you'll still have to manually download the Fitness app from the App Store before accessing any of its features. Before upgrading to the iPad's latest operating system, you'll first need to make sure you have either an iPad Pro, an iPad that's 5th generation or later, an iPad mini 4 or later, an iPad Air 2, or an iPad Air that's 3rd generation or later.

Courtesy of Apple

When you've determined that your iPad is compatible, you can update your device to iPad OS 14.3 if you haven't already. Once that's complete, tap on the App Store and type in "Fitness" to access the app, which has an icon that looks like Apple Watch's exercise rings. Once you've downloaded it, you can launch the app and follow the prompts to sign up if you haven't already through another device.

If you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you can enjoy three months of Apple Fitness+ free, while one month of the subscription service is included for all current Apple Watch users. Apple customers who are part of the One Premier plan, which costs $29.95 per month for access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage, will have their Apple Fitness+ subscription included.

If you want to purchase it separately, Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. That price includes the ability to share the service with up to six family members, meaning each person could be potentially paying less than $14 a year to get in on the service. If you're thinking about investing in the app, you might want to consider talking to your family members to see what plan makes sense for you.

Courtesy of Apple

One thing to note is that unlike other devices, the iPad Fitness app won't have all the extra info you can find on the iPhone. While the Fitness app has three tabs for the iPhone version — "Summary," "Fitness Plus," and "Sharing" — you'll only see Apple Fitness+ on your iPad and on your Apple TV.

While some iPad users were reporting a glitch that gave them an error message when they tried to download the Fitness app from the App Store, it appears the issue is resolved as of Dec. 15, but if you have issues, you should check for a system update and update if you need it. Once you have the app, you'll be able to access all the cool features Fitness Plus has to offer, like curated workout options based on trainer and music preferences, Absolute Beginner routines, and more — all from the comfort of your own home.