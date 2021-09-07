BTS' "Butter" Is Officially The No. 1 Song Of The Summer & ARMYs Are LOSING It

ARMYs, it’s time to celebrate! BTS' "Butter" is Billboard's No. 1 Song of the Summer. The chart tracks the most popular songs based on cumulative performance on the Billboard Hot 100 from Memorial Day through Labor Day. With “Butter” topping the Hot 100 for 10 weeks since its release on May 21, it was bound to earn the title. The group’s remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which dropped on Aug. 27 and was a huge success, only made it more of a shoo-in to win Song of the Summer.

“Butter” first went No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated June 5. It marked BTS’ fourth No. 1 in nine months, making them the quickest act to achieve the feat since Justin Timberlake did in 2007. Their chart placement also helped the group break a forty-year-old record: Landing four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970. “Butter” topped the Hot 100 chart for seven weeks before it was replaced by BTS’ latest single “Permission To Dance.” A week following its release, “Butter” returned to No. 1 for another two weeks before The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber took the top spot with “Stay” on Aug. 14. Thanks to BTS’ “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Billboard announced on Sept. 7 the track went No. 1 for its 10th week in a row, making it the longest-running No. 1 single in 2021.

The same day, Billboard also revealed “Butter” won Song of the Summer, beating Olivia Rodrigo, who came in second with "Good 4 U,” Dua Lipa, who came in third with “Levitating,” Doja Cat, who earned fourth place with “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, and The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who were fifth with “Save Your Tears.” Check out the top 10 list below.

Billboard also shared on Twitter a list of the top songs of each summer since 1958, with BTS leading the pack at No. 1.

After hearing about BTS’ latest achievement, ARMYs took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Congrats, BTS!