Here's Everything To Know About BTS' ARMY Membership Kit

Keeping up with BTS content is a year-round job for ARMYs. It seems that just about every month, the group drops some new form of merchandise that fans can’t wait to get their hands on. Some of their regular merch includes their annual Memories and Muster DVDs, as well as their summer and winter packages. One of the most popular things fans love to buy is BTS’ ARMY membership kit. If you just started listening to the septet and are unfamiliar with the kit, know it’s for official fanclub members only.

Before I get into the details, let me backtrack a bit. HYBE first announced the ARMY membership kit in an Aug. 19, 2019, video titled, "GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ‘ARMY’ MEMBERSHIP Webzine -ARMY ZIP- Teaser." The video, which spanned 42 seconds and had the "MIC Drop" remix playing in the background, left fans feeling really confused at first. Since it showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook like they've never seen them before, ARMYs didn’t know what to make of the video. The clip teased "A NEW SUPERHERO” and ended with "2019. 10 Coming Soon." What did it all mean?

As it turned out, the video hinted at the theme for BTS’ first-ever ARMY membership kit. HYBE launched the kit for members of BTS' Global Official Fanclub in July 2019 on Big Hit’s official app Weverse. As part of BTS’ 2019 membership package, fans received a membership ID card, photobook, pin, ID card holder, wrapping paper, notebook, poster, and photo cards all centered around a “superhero” theme, hence the dramatic teaser fans saw ahead of the kit’s release. They also got opportunities to buy exclusive merchandise on BTS’ Weverse Shop. Other perks included early access tickets and lottery opportunities for domestic BTS performances, exclusive access to BTS image, audio, and video content on Weverse, and opportunities to participate in future online and offline special events.

BTS changes the theme of their membership kits every year, so it’s always exciting to see what merchandise fans get each time. To become a member and receive BTS’ membership kits yourself, log into the Weverse Shop app and click on "Membership." From there, you can buy the basic $22 ARMY membership, which includes the following perks:

A mobile membership card (Physical cards are available for purchase as part of the membership kit) The opportunity to purchase special membership-only BTS goods Benefits for purchasing BTS content on Weverse (Early release, members-only price, etc.) The opportunity to pre-book BTS concerts and participate in raffles The opportunity to apply for attending music shows featuring BTS View members-exclusive image, video, and sound content on BTS Weverse The opportunity to apply for or participate in online and offline special BTS events The opportunity to purchase a Membership Kit (One purchase during the membership period)

You can also purchase the $150 membership merch pack, which includes the following:

A mobile membership card (Physical cards are available for purchase as part of the membership kit) The opportunity to purchase special membership-only BTS goods Benefits for purchasing BTS content on Weverse (early release, members-only price, etc.) The opportunity to pre-book BTS concerts, and participate in raffles The opportunity to apply for attending music shows featuring BTS View members-exclusive image, video, and sound content on BTS Weverse The opportunity to apply for or participate in online and offline special BTS events The opportunity to purchase a Membership Kit (one purchase during the membership period) Four Merch Boxes (you only have to pay shipping and handling)

For more information on the details about each package, take a look below.

Add to your BTS collection by purchasing the group’s membership today!