Here's Everything ARMYs Need To Know About BTS' '2020 Memories' DVD

ARMYs, get ready to add another piece of merch to your BTS collection. On Sunday, July 18, Big Hit announced BTS' 2020 Memories DVD is coming soon. It’ll recap the biggest events the group attended last year, like the Grammys and Melon Music Awards, as well as all of their music releases, like Map of the Soul: 7, BE, and Suga’s second mixtape, D-2. There will be over 11 hours of footage fans can enjoy, so if you’re itching to get a copy, here’s everything you need to know about the DVD, including its release date, trailer, and pre-order details.

Despite having to postpone their tour last year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was still BTS’ most successful year yet. The group got their first No. 1 hit with the release of “Dynamite” on Aug. 21. BTS topped the Hot 100 again that October by collaborating with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 on “Savage Love.” Then, in November, their single “Life Goes On” shot to No. 1, becoming their third chart-topper within three months. To top it all off, that same month, the Recording Academy announced “Dynamite” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group performance, marking BTS’ first nomination at the award show.

Fans can relive all the fun by watching BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD. Check out all the details surrounding its release below.

When is BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD coming out?

ARMYs will have to wait just a few more weeks until they can watch BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD because it’ll drop on Friday, Aug. 13.

Is there a trailer for BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD?

Good news: Big Hit dropped a preview for the DVD the same day they announced it on Sunday, July 18. The trailer, which is just over one minute long, shows BTS making appearances at the Grammy Awards, the Golden Disk Awards, and the Today show. It also gives fans a glimpse at what happened behind the scenes while the guys filmed their “ON” and “Dynamite” music videos. The trailer even teases a hilarious moment when Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope accidentally made a baby cry.

Watch the trailer for BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD below.

What does BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD come with?

The DVD, which will be available on both standard and blue ray DVD, will come in a gorgeous green package with a variety of goodies. The standard edition will include a paper photo card, postcard, clear photo index, stamp collection, photo pocketbook, and photocard. Meanwhile, the blue-ray version will come with a photo set, paper photo card frame, and photocard. Whichever package you get, you’ll be able to watch seven discs worth of BTS footage from 2020. When you combine the discs together, that’s over 11 hours of content! See all the DVD details below.

How can I pre-order BTS’ 2020 Memories DVD?

While the DVD comes out on Aug. 13 in the U.S., fans can purchase it through BTS’ Weverse Shop, Japan official shop, or Universal Music Store starting on Tuesday, July 20.

It’s going to be jam-packed with content, so make sure you buy the DVD before it sells out!