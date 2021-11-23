2021 was one of BTS’ most successful years yet, which is why ARMYs can’t understand why the Recording Academy didn’t nominate the group for more than one 2022 Grammy. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, fans discovered BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter” at the 2022 Grammys. While they’re grateful for the recognition, they also feel that the single nomination isn’t enough for a group like BTS, who have broken records left and right. They expressed their frustrations on Twitter, where they made BTS’ name trend in hopes of bringing attention to the issue.

The Recording Academy announced the 2022 Grammy nominations during a Twitter livestream. Countless fans watched the show live to hear whether or not their fave artists would score any noms. In the end, musician John Batiste snagged the most honors, having been nominated a total of 11 times. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. scored eight nominations each. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each received seven.

Since BTS’ singles like “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” and “My Universe” all went No. 1 this year on the Billboard Hot 100, ARMYs were surprised to hear none of them were recognized in any of the major categories. The lack of nominations was especially surprising considering BTS previously swept all three awards they were nominated for at the 2021 American Music Awards. They won Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and the highly-coveted Artist of the Year award. Because of this, many fans feel BTS should have been nominated for more Grammys, like Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Here’s how ARMYs reacted to BTS’ Grammys snub:

Although fans have mixed feelings about the nominations, they’re still rooting for BTS’ success at the Grammys regardless of how many awards they’re up for.