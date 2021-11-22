Naturally, BTS grabbed all of the attention at the 2021 American Music Awards, and they grabbed a few major awards as well. The hit K-pop boy band not only shut down the stage with show-stopping performances, but also won the three major awards they were nominated for. The seven musicians have always made it clear they do it all for their fans, and these tweets about BTS’ 2021 AMAs sweep show just how much ARMYs love the group back.

ARMYs already knew Sunday, Nov. 21, was going to be a huge night for BTS, but they had no idea the boys were going to achieve a full sweep. Along with delivering not one, but two high-octane performances — one with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for their collaboration “My Universe” and another of their hit single, “Butter” — the K-pop group also won all three categories they were nominated in. They won the Favorite Pop Song award for “Butter,” then took home the Favorite Pop Duo or Group trophy, and it all led up to BTS receiving one of the night’s biggest awards: Artist of the Year.

That final win was an especially big deal, since it meant that BTS had become the first Asian act in history to take home the Artist of the Year trophy at the AMAs.

In their various acceptance speeches, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shouted out their fans and even teased what they have in store for ARMYs in the future. The group sweetly called their fans “our universe” in their speech shortly after performing “My Universe.”

Even more excitingly, Jungkook had fans going wild when he teased that their big awards wins open a new chapter for the group.

Obviously, it was an incredible night to be an ARMY, as Twitter was flooded with uplifting, exciting message from BTS fans.

With three new major awards under their belt, it definitely looks like BTS is only going to keep getting bigger and bigger.