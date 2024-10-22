Britney Spears Is Marrying Herself

Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears, but there’s only one person in attendance at her latest marriage ceremony. On Oct. 21, the pop star announced she’s become her own spouse. “The day I married myself,” Spears wrote, sharing a video of herself in a white dress and veil dancing to Sting’s “Fields of Gold.”

Apparently, the self-love ceremony took place a while back. “Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done,” Spears wrote in the caption.

The post comes three months after Spears swore off men in an assertive statement on her Instagram. “I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!,” Spears wrote in July after her breakup with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz.

Back in early May, Spears’ divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari was finalized. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in 2022, before announcing their split a year later. Per their divorce filing, the breakup was due to irreconcilable differences. Since then, the exes have not spoken much about one another — Spears’ tell-all memoir didn’t have any revelations about her time with Asghari, and Asghari has skirted around questions about Spears (although he may not be able to avoid them when he enters the reality TV world as part of the cast of The Traitors Season 3).

Spears and Asghari first in 2016 met when he was a performer in her “Slumber Party” music video. They’d been going strong ever since then, which included weathering Spears’ contentious conservatorship battle in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Asghari was Spears’ third husband. She first married Jason Alexander for only a matter of days back in 2004, then wed Kevin Federline later that year. They divorced in 2007. She has two sons with Federline: 19-year-old Sean and 18-year-old Jayden.

After some non-ideal marriages in the past, it sounds like Spears has finally found the perfect life partner: herself.