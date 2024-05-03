Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have officially settled their divorce. On May 1, the settlement papers were filed, and it sounds like a prenuptial agreement streamlined the process. Per the LA Times, the duo had an “ironclad” prenup, which Asghari did not contest, leading to an “amicable” split. According to the filing, neither Spears nor Asghari will provide spousal support.

Reminder: Back in August 2023, when Asghari first filed for divorce, he requested spousal support for himself, while denying spousal support to Spears, per USA Today. He also requested that Spears be responsible for his legal fees, per Buzzfeed. Spears, for her part, requested no spousal support be awarded to either party.

The May divorce docs, which were obtained by E!, stipulate that Spears and Asghari would divide their joint property, as they had “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Per E!, the paperwork also touched on the reason behind their divorce. “Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” the filing read. The exes “acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time.”

J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the filing, their marriage will be officially dissolved on December 2, 2024, and then both parties will be considered legally “single.”

Per the LA Times, Spears was not permitted to comment publicly on the settlement. But in August 2023, the singer did reflect on the split. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” Spears wrote.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! ...You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best,” she continued. “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!””

Following the filing, Asghari posted a shirtless Instagram from a hike with his dog. “Life update. 😁,” he captioned the post.