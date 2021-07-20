Is It Me, Or Did Britney Just Shade Jamie Lynn's Cryptic IG Posts?

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears are seemingly caught up in a subtly shady social media feud. Here’s what happened: The 39-year-old singer blasted her family for not supporting her amid her conservatorship battle in back-to-back Instagrams on July 16 and 17. Jamie Lynn then appeared to respond to the diss with a cryptic quote that read, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.” Days before, the Nickelodeon star also posted a series of quotes alluding to her sister’s legal situation. Now, Britney Spears may have shaded Jamie Lynn's cryptic Instagrams.

The Spears family has been involved in so much drama ever since Britney broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in an explosive June 23 court testimony. During her hearing, she accused her family of living off her conservatorship. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.” (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for further comment on Spears’ claims, but did not hear back.)

Shortly after her testimony, Britney’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, who has handled her case since 2008, resigned, and the singer was granted permission to hire her own legal counsel. On July 14, Jamie Lynn posted a few cryptic quotes on IG that appeared to celebrate the news. However, fans didn’t buy it and accused her of staying silent about Britney’s situation for years. Britney called out Jamie Lynn in a fiery IG on July 17. “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!” she wrote, referencing the time Jamie Lynn performed a medley of Britney’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Jamie Lynn appeared to respond to Britney’s IG just hours later. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” she captioned a mirror selfie that showed her wearing a red suit.

Britney then posted an IG of her dancing that had a very similar caption to her sister’s, but shadier, which had fans thinking she was aiming for Jamie Lynn. “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” she clapped back. “PS RED 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance 💃 … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!!”

Both stars have since changed their captions, but not before fans captured screenshots and shared them online. Take a look at Britney and Jamie Lynn’s original posts below.

It seems the drama surrounding Britney and Jamie Lynn just gets more complicated each day.