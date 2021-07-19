Jamie Lynn's Latest Cryptic IG May Be Her Response To Britney

After Britney Spears seemingly shaded her sister Jamie Lynn in a July 18 Instagram, it appears her younger sister has something to say as well. The former Zoey 101 star took to IG with a message of her own soon after, and it was all about making peace. It’s tough to tell for sure if the message was about the drama, but Jamie Lynn Spears may have responded to Britney's criticism of her family.

Things have been estranged between Britney and her family for quite some time due to her conservatorship, but fans weren’t up to speed on the type of relationship Jamie Lynn and Britney currently share. While Jamie Lynn assured fans they have a loving relationship, Britney’s Instagram posts painted a different picture.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!,” she wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!” The caption appeared to reference her sister’s 2017 performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram hours later with a mirror selfie which showed her rocking a red power suit. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” Jamie Lynn initially captioned the post along with a peace sign emoji and heart. Apparently, she didn’t like the speculation behind her cryptic caption. She’s since deleted the text and just left the emojis.

You can see Jamie Lynn’s Instagram post below.

The social media back and forth comes after Jamie Lynn’s expletive-filled Instagram rant on June 28 where she claimed she’s only “loved, adored, and supported” her sister.

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullsh*t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie Lynn said in a video on her story.

Jamie Lynn has been posting a lot of cryptic messages, and her newest one seemed to be a direct response to the criticism she’s been recieving.