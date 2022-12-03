Britney Fans Are So Confused After She Dedicated Her Birthday Post To Jamie Lynn

Nobody can get under your skin like your sibling, but for the Spears sisters, the conflict is on another level entirely. Or at least, that’s definitely how it seemed for the past few years. Britney Spears hasn’t been shy about calling out her little sister online, which is what made her 41st birthday post on Dec. 2 so surprising to fans. For her big day, Britney Spears posted an Instagram tribute to Jamie Lynn, which caused a ton of confusion in the comment section.

Britney’s feud with her sister has been public knowledge for quite some time now. During the height of the #FreeBritney movement in 2021, many supporters called out Jamie Lynn’s silence after Britney made remarks about her family being unsupportive and manipulative, and alleged that the younger sister was taking advantage of certain perks while Britney was under her conservatorship. Jamie Lynn addressed the backlash that summer in a video, stating that she only loves and supports her sister, after disabling her Instagram comments as the drama continued to grow.

At the start of 2022, Britney began publicly calling out Jamie Lynn in a series of Twitter notes. As Jamie Lynn was promoting her new memoir, Britney accused her sister of lying: “I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney wrote on Jan. 14. “I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”

Britney hadn’t posted about her sister for the rest of the year after the two exchanged tense messages agreeing to not air out their issues in public, so fans were surprised to see a pic of Jamie Lynn pop up on Britney’s feed on her birthday... and even more shocked to read what Britney had written: “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The seemingly out-of-character tribute took everyone by surprised, as commenters flooded the post expressing their confusion and touting conspiracy theories that Britney’s account may have been hacked.

So, is Britney just feeling the birthday love, or is something deeper going on? One thing’s for sure: The ever-vigilant Britney fans will be keeping an even closer look at her Instagram now.