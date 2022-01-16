Britney Is Ready To End Her Public Feud With Jamie Lynn, But She's Still Hurt

After Jamie Lynn Spears’ Jan. 12 interview with ABC, Britney Spears called her younger sister a “scum person” and questioned the accuracy of Jamie Lynn’s claims in a lengthy post on Jan. 14. The same day, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message that some believe is a jab at Britney. “Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth," Jamie wrote. In response, Britney Spears shared a final note to Jamie Lynn that seemed to call an end to the feud on Jan. 15, despite Britney noting how she still felt hurt by her sister’s actions.

The “Toxic” singer began her response by saying she believed Jamie Lynn’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, has nothing to do with Britney herself. The singer also explained she is hurt by Jamie Lynn’s recent claims. “All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!,” she wrote. “So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!”

Although Britney doesn’t want to continue to bicker publicly, she admitted she can’t make sense of her sister’s actions. “But it doesn't make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!” she continued. “But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!”

Britney added that out of everything that has taken place, the one event that still upsets her the most is Jamie Lynn not returning her calls when she was on psychiatric hold in a hospital. “I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place... you would take days to respond!!! I never got to talk to you!!!,” Britney wrote. “You would just text me days later and I was so scared... I needed you... my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago!!!”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After Britney posted her note, Jamie Lynn shared a response on her IG Story, agreeing that it was time to handle things privately. “Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” she wrote and continued to claim Britney’s narrative is incorrect. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many time I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you. @britneyspears"

The Spears family has been through a lot, so hopefully the sisters will be able to talk things through in the near future.