It's Official: BLACKPINK's New Album Will Drop This Year

In a May 23 interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK confirmed they’ve been hard at work in the studio in preparation for their upcoming album. The untitled record will be the group’s first project since their debut LP The Album, which dropped in October 2020. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer for the girls to make another comeback because their new album is coming out sometime in 2022.

After two years of not releasing music together, BLACKPINK said they’re finally ready to get back into the swing of things. “These days...I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?’” Jennie told Rolling Stone.

Since the group hasn’t been touring or busy promoting a project, they said they’ve been “recharging” themselves by spending time with friends and family. “My life these days is not too busy, because we’re not actively performing yet,” Jisoo said. “I live alone, but my parents are in the same apartment building, so we share meals together.”

After taking some time to relax, Jisoo said she wants to “come back with music quickly.”

Jisoo also opened up about the group’s recording process. “We don’t just receive a completed song,” she said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, [and] exchanging feedback.”

The singer explained that being involved behind the scenes makes the group feel “proud” of their music. “If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical,” she said. “I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’”

During the group’s two-year break, Rosé and Lisa took the opportunity to release solo music. Rosé made her highly-anticipated solo debut in March 2021 with her single album, R. Lisa then followed suit with her single album Lalisa, which was released that September. Jennie previously made her solo debut in November 2018 with “Solo.”

Jisoo told Rolling Stone that the reason she hasn’t made her solo debut yet is that she doesn’t know which direction to go in. “I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she said. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose?”

It sounds like BLACKPINK has a lot in store for fans these next few years. Rumor has it the group will drop their album in June, so BLINKs may not have to wait much longer.