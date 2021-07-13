BLINKs Have Mixed Feelings About BLACKPINK Emmys Snub

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards have officially been revealed. The list included so many fan-favorites like Bridgerton, WandaVision, and This Is Us, but one that was noticeably absent to BLINKs was BLACKPINK’s 2020 documentary Light Up The Sky. The film was released worldwide on Netflix last November shortly after the group dropped their debut album on Oct. 2. It marked the girls’ first documentary, as well as the streaming platform’s first K-pop original content. Since it was a huge international success, fans felt it deserved to get recognized. These tweets about BLACKPINK's Light Up The Sky 2021 Emmys snub show fans are sad it didn’t get nominated. However, they’re hopeful the girls will have another shot at scoring a win in the future.

Without a doubt, BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world. They debuted in 2016 with their Square One single album, featuring hits “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” which made them become an instant success. They only got bigger with singles like “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That,” both of which landed in the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. BLACKPINK’s collaborations with huge artists like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga through the years only made them even more of a household name.

With how successful they’ve gotten in just a few years, fans were thrilled to learn about the girls’ rise to fame with their documentary Light Up The Sky. They hoped it would snag an Emmy nomination this year because of how amazing it was.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday, July 13, they learned it wasn’t recognized in a single Emmys category. Below, you’ll see tweets about BLACKPINK's Light Up The Sky 2021 Emmys snub that show how upset fans were over the news.

Although Light Up The Sky wasn’t nominated, fans are saying the documentary was so good and deserved all the praise it got. With another BLACKPINK movie on the way, BLINKs are crossing their fingers the group will get another chance at a nomination.

BLACKPINK The Movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on Aug. 4, so BLINKs, don’t be sad. There’s always next year!