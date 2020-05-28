Here's a surprise for BLINKs and Little Monsters everywhere! Out of the blue, Lady Gaga dropped her highly anticipated collab with the super-popular K-Pop girl group early. The song will be on her upcoming album Chromatica. Needless to say, fans are losing it over the collab. The tweets about Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's "Sour Candy" are taking over the internet.

The catchy track arrived one day before Gaga's full album, and it definitely set the stage for more bops to come. If "Sour Candy" has you up and dancing around the living room, well, that's exactly what Gaga wanted. "I’m making a dance record again. And this dance floor, it’s mine and I earned it," she told Zane Lowe ahead of its May 29 release.

Gaga is on a roll right now. She released her "Rain On Me" collab with Ariana Grande on May 22, which included an epic music video to match. The upbeat bop was the first single to be unveiled from Gaga's sixth studio album, and had fans more hyped than ever for the record.

But with "Sour Candy," Gaga may have outdone herself. The track is a must-listen, especially since it mixes her unique vibe with BLACKPINK's equally exceptional sound so perfectly.

Fans' reactions were almost as good as the track itself. You can see some of the best tweets below.

The song grew in popularity so quickly that it momentarily broke the internet. YouTube's views became frozen after everyone flocked to go listen — a regular occurrence for BLINKs.

As much as the collaboration is a dream for BLINKs and Little Monsters, it's one for Gaga as well. When speaking to Japanese outlet tvgroove on May 27, she revealed her excitement over working with the ladies.

“I got excited while hearing them interpret the song in Korean. I told them that their part is very creative and fun. BLACKPINK are beautiful young women, and they’re very talented. Through this collaboration, I felt proud as if I’d become BLACKPINK’s fifth member," she said.