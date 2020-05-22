May has been full of surprises for Arianators. Fresh off her collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U," Ariana Grande has now teamed up with Lady Gaga for "Rain On Me." The song is part of Gaga's upcoming Chromatica album, which will release on May 29. Fans were already gushing over the song's catchy lyrics and sound, so the arrival of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" video is just too much to handle.

The week leading up to the song's release, the pair teased its lyrics and concept on Instagram with a set of powerful visuals. Both Gaga and Grande shared images of themselves donning fierce clothing and makeup, so fans knew they had something special planned for the "Rain On Me" music video. "I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive," they captioned their photos.

The hype surrounding their collab was so real, so when their song finally dropped on Friday, May 22, fans were shook after finally hearing it. They couldn't get over the dance anthem and how Gaga and Grande's voices flowed effortlessly together. With the song's upbeat tune, the stars couldn't release a music video without some dancing involved.

The visuals turned out even more stunning than fans expected. Surrounded by the glow of the city lights and a group of background dancers, Gaga and Grande perform the song's choreography as rain flows down on them.

Watch the pair's "Rain On Me" music video below.

Following the video's release, Grande went on Twitter to gush over her friendship with Gaga. "One time..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. She immediately felt like a sister to me," Grande began.

"She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf*ckinnnn cry !" she added. "I love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !"

If "Rain On Me" sounds this good, it's hard to imagine how epic the rest of Chromatica will be.