Ariana Grande hasn't slowed down a beat in 2020. Grande has already teamed up with Justin Bieber, worked on some solo stuff, and on Friday, May 22, dropped a duet with Lady Gaga that has music lovers everywhere talking. These tweets about Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" are such a mood.

Gaga and Grande teased the tune in a series of Instagram posts leading up to the release, and all of the photos had one thing in common: They were all super intense. "Rain on me ⛈ may 22," Grande wrote alongside black and white artwork for the song.

Gaga, meanwhile, posted a fierce photo of her and Grande wearing almost identical outfits and shared what seemed to be lyrics to "Rain on Me." She captioned the photo: "... water like misery."

The highly-anticipated duet will be featured on Gaga's Chromatica album, which drops on Friday, May 29. Fans have long been waiting for Gaga to release Chromatica, which was originally set to come out on April 10, but was pushed back because it didn't "feel right" to Gaga amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that Gaga and Grande's duet is here, check out the tune below.

It's safe to say Twitter is shook over how epic this new crying-in-the-club dance floor anthem is. Check out their reactions below:

Grande and Gaga both joined the Twitter fun and shared their thoughts, with Gaga tweeting:

If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it. #RainOnMe #LittleMonsters ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ let it pour. I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it.

Grande tweeted to Gaga: "Really emotional day okay wish i could hug u rn."