Behati Posted For The First Time Since Adam's DM Scandal, & It's A V Telling Photo

Normally, Behati Prinsloo is pretty active on social media, but she noticeably took a break from posting since her husband, Adam Levine was accused of cheating with Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh. That is, until now. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted an Instagram Story on Oct. 14 that spoke volumes. As the saying goes, a photo is worth a thousand words, and this one was a whole statement. Here’s Prinsloo’s first Instagram post since Levine’s scandal broke.

ICYMI, Stroh implicated Levine in a Sept. 19 TikTok video, claiming she had an affair with the singer “for about a year.” It gets even wilder. Levine apparently slid into Stroh’s IG DMs to ask if he could name the child his wife is carrying Sumner, saying he was “DEAD serious.” Stroh had the receipts of the DM exchanges and showed them off for all to see — in one of the convos, Levine wrote, “It is truly unreal how f*cking hot you are. Like it blows my mind.” Not to mention, this all unfolded days after Prinsloo announced on Instagram on Sept. 15 that she was pregnant with her third child with her hubby of eight years.

Despite the rumors spreading like wildfire, Prinsloo and Levine have been standing by each other’s sides. The couple were spotted holding hands and spending family time on the beach with their children in the days after the TikTok went viral. Although, judging by Prinsloo’s latest IG post, things might not be as rosy as they seem. In her IG story, she shared a throwback photo of herself on Victoria’s Secret runway flashing a middle finger at the camera.

Normally, a fun little throwback pic like this wouldn’t sound any alarms, but given that Prinsloo had been radio silent on IG for nearly a month following the scandal, it’s hard not to read into what the message might be.

Take what you will of this photo, but Prinsloo is making a pointed remark, literally. For what it’s worth, Levine has publicly apologized and apparently “feels awful” about it. In his apology statement posted to Instagram on Sept. 20, he denied having an affair but admits he “crossed the line during a regrettable period in [his] life.” He wrote, “my wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.” He’s determined to “get through it together” with Prinsloo. But whether that happens is still up in the air, so stay tuned.