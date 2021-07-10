If you’re looking for a playlist full of summer bops, Barack Obama has your back. Inspired by some of his latest listens for the season, Obama’s choices include some throwback hits and modern tracks that will have singing along all summer long. If you’re looking for tune-spiration, get ready to jam out to Barack Obama’s summer 2021 playlist, because it’s guaranteed to upgrade your barbecues and pool parties.

Obama took to Instagram on Saturday, July 10, to share his custom playlist. “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” he wrote. Obama continued to explain how he sourced the songs, “I put together a playlist of some of the songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

The playlist features 38 tracks, a total listening time of about two hours and 37 minutes, and a good mix of genres like classic rock, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and more. The recent hits included in the playlist include some tunes from 2020 and 2021 like “Pick Up Your Feelings” from Jazmine Sullivan, “Switch It Up (ft. Koffee)” by Protoje, “Good Days” by SZA, “Straightenin” by Migos, Drake’s track with Lil Baby “Wants and Needs,” and H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby’s “Find A Way.”

Although Obama packed his list with newer tunes, he also included a wide range of throwbacks from the 1950s through the 1990s. Some of these bops include the 1985 track “Holding Back The Years” from Simply Red, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” from 1970, the 1952 hit “A Kiss To Build A Dream On” by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald’s “Lush Like,” and “Tumbling Dice” from The Rolling Stone’s 1972 album Exile on Main St. Other songs you’ll probably know include classics like Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me,” Bob Dylan’s “ “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” and “Exodus” by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

More recent tracks from the 2010s also made the list, like Rihanna’s “Desperado” from 2017, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” and J. Cole’s “Neighbors.”

You can check out the whole playlist below.

This isn’t the first time Obama has shared his love of music with people. On Dec. 19, 2020, he shared his favorite songs of the year in a Twitter post, which included tracks such as "Savage Remix" by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, "Lemonade" by Internet Money, and "Levitating" by Dua Lipa. Obama has kept the tradition of sharing his fave tunes with his fans annually, so you’ll likely get another round-up from him at the end of 2021.

Now that you’ve seen Obama’s playlist for summer 2021, you can easily create a saved playlist of the tracks on your fave streaming app and enjoy vibin’.