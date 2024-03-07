Wait, Are Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Feuding?

We might not all be in this together after all. Back in the late 2000s, High School Musical co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were basically inseparable. They may have played bitter rivals in the musical movie saga, but off-screen, their close friendship was the ultimate BFF goals for the Disney Channel generation. But sadly, the former besties have notably spent much less time together recently, and a few eyebrow-raising updates have fans concerned that Tisdale and Hudgens are on the outs.

Though rumors of a feud had been bubbling up for a while, they exploded after Tisdale confirmed she’d lost touch with Hudgens. “I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Tisdale replied when asked about Hudgens during Watch What Happens Live on March 5. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

It’s true Tisdale’s two-year-old daughter Jupiter might make it hard for her to hang out with her old friends at the moment, but the remark still struck longtime fans of Tisdale and Hudgens as alarming. The two had been so close throughout the 2010s that they even had a full television special dedicated to their friendship air on E! in 2013. As the years went on, they constantly posted photos and videos goofing off together, and would upload fun duets singing together.

However, the former BFFs haven’t been seen together in a few years now. Most glaringly, when Hudgens married Cole Tucker at the end of 2023, Tisdale was not present at the wedding, despite several other HSM stars being there. Fans recalled how Hudgens was one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids at her own wedding in 2014, making this absence feel even more confusing.

Though there’s no concrete proof that Tisdale and Hudgens had a falling out, it’s not difficult to pinpoint when the alleged feud might have began... and why. Tisdale has also been very close friends with Hudgens’ ex-boyfriend Austin Butler ever since they co-starred in 2011’s Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, even gushing that he’s her “twin born 7 years later” and her “closest friend through the years” in loving posts.

After Hudgens and Butler broke up in 2020, Tisdale remained very close with Butler. She even recently referred to Butler as the uncle to her daughter, Jupiter, after sharing pics of the actor playing in Tisdale’s pool with Jupiter in 2023.

Tisdale and Butler’s bond has clearly still been going strong after Butler’s breakup with Hudgens, and Tisdale hasn’t really been seen with Hudgens at all since then. So, could Butler be the real reason there may be some tension between Tisdale and Hudgens now? Fans will just have to keep an eye on the trio to see if they let any more details slip.