Fans Have 1 Question About Joshua's New Singles: Are They About Olivia?

Joshua Bassett is finally telling his side of the story. On Friday, Dec. 3, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star dropped three new songs: "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free.” They all have lyrics referencing a messy breakup, and fans are convinced they’re about the singer’s rumored ex-girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album, Sour, is highly speculated to be about Bassett. So, are his new songs about her? Let’s discuss.

Fans believed Rodrigo seemed to sing about Bassett and his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter in her hit singles like “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u.” Throughout the songs, she talks about her ex being a singer and how they moved on with an older blonde girl. It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together, and they only became more convinced the songs were about the new couple when Carpenter seemingly responded to Rodrigo’s “drivers license” with her single “Skin.”

Now, Bassett seems to be speaking his truth with his latest songs. In “Crisis,” Bassett seemingly calls out an ex (possibly Rodrigo?) with the lyrics, “And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I/ And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy.” In the chorus, he also sings, “Don't you ever wonder if I'm okay after all you put me through? Half the sh*t you're saying's only half-true/ Messin' with my life as a career move.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, in the second verse, Bassett says he received death threats and was living a “nightmare,” which could be about all the hate he experienced amid his and Rodrigo’s rumored love triangle with Carpenter. “But you sensationalize, keep fannin' the fire for the headlines,” Bassett sings.

Meanwhile, in “Secret,” Bassett appears to possibly reference Rodrigo’s “drivers license” single with the lyrics, “Pulled into your driveway again/ We kissed, but it felt different/ I should’ve seen it coming then.” Fans also think he makes a nod toward ”good 4 u” with the line, “I really hope you had your fun/ Good for you foolin' everyone.”

If that wasn’t enough, Bassett also reveals the ex he’s referring to is a singer. “When ‘Woe is me’ stops working, I bet your songs won't sound the same,” he sings during the bridge.

“Set Me Free” is all about Bassett moving on from the drama. First, he tells his ex that he doesn’t understand what he did “to deserve all of this,” and he’s been “goin’ through it, too.”

“Nothing I say will ease the pain/ Why must I hurt for you to feel okay?” he sings.

Then, in the second verse, Bassett reveals “it’s been a f*cking year” and he’s been working on healing and learning to love himself again. “You don't get to take all of me, set me free/ And I don't need your apology,” he sings.

The star finishes the song by telling his ex that although he still cares about them, it’s time to “lock the door and throw away the key.”

Whether Bassett’s new songs are about Rodrigo or not, one thing’s for sure: “Crisis,” “Secret,” and “Set Me Free” are some of his best songs yet.