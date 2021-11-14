HSMTMTS Season 3 Is Doing Frozen, So Fans Might See Olivia Rodrigo Play Elsa

When Frozen was released in 2013 it took the world by snowstorm with its amazing soundtrack and lovable characters. It garnered so much attention that Disney released Frozen II to continue the story of Elsa and Anna in 2019. Although it’s been nearly two years since we’ve seen Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf on the big screen, they will be coming back in a totally new way soon. For Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov. 12, the streaming platform made a ton of announcements regarding upcoming shows that will be available to watch in 2022. One of the many shows set to grace our screens will be Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will take on Frozen and all its chilly magic. And let’s be real, it would be so incredible to see Olivia Rodrigo play Elsa and sing “Let It Go.”

Rodrigo has made 2021 her year with the release of her debut album Sour, but she got her start on HSMTMTHS when the High School Musical sequel series was released on Disney+ in 2019 and wrapped up its second season earlier this year. The show was inspired by the 2006 hit movie High School Musical, which became major success on Disney Channel, launching A-listers like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens and earning two sequels. The Disney+ show is a mockumentary musical series that follows teenage theater enthusiasts at East High School, where the original trilogy was filmed. Each season of HSMTMTHS takes on a different musical, with Season 1 recreating the original movie, Season 2 taking on Beauty and the Beast, and now, Season 3 is set to stage a Frozen musical.

Since the musical was only just announced, fans don’t have any clue who will be playing which roles yet, but Rodrigo’s character Nini has taken on the biggest roles in the past shows, so it’s a safe bet she may play either Elsa or Anna.

Disney

Nini’s story was left open-ended in the Season 2 finale. In a July interview with HollywoodLife, showrunner Tim Federle said that the decision to leave Nini’s story on a cliffhanger was due to the possibility that Rodrigo just might not be returning for Season 3. “I think things are open-ended actually for a number of characters just because you want the maximum flexibility going forward,” he said. “Look, I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are. I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success, but I think Season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go.”

Although it’s still not clear how involved Rodrigo will be in the upcoming season, it’s safe to say that Season 3 of HSMTMTHS will be a showstopper no matter what with its Frozen theme.