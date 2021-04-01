Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" Lyrics Are A Brutal Note To Her Ex
Three months after the release of her debut single "drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo is back with more music magic. Her follow-up single "deja vu," arrived on April 2, and of course fans are already speculating about who the song was written about. If you pay attention to Olivia Rodrigo's "deja vu" lyrics, you might catch a clue.
Rodrigo started teasing the lyrics to "deja vu" several days before releasing the song, partnering with Spotify to do so. "Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two" one tweet promoting the song read. The next day, a tweet surfaced which teased the lyrics, "let's be honest."
Rodrigo didn't reveal much else about her new song, but she did promise it would be much different from her debut. “I can’t give away too many details, but it’s definitely not like ‘drivers license’ at all, which I’m really excited about,” she said when chatting with MTV on March 29. “I think people are gonna get to see another aspect of my music and my songwriting. I’m super stoked and also really nervous.”
After the hype of "Drivers License," Rodrigo wanted to make sure fans know she had more to offer. “I want people to see more about who I am as a person and get to know me better,” the star admitted. “My next singles are reflective of that and there’s also a lot of aspects of a breakup that aren’t sadness and stuff like that.”
Check out the lyrics to "deja vu" below.
Verse 1
Car rides to Malibu
Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two
And trading jackets
Laughing 'bout how small it looks on you (Ha-ha-ha-ha)
Watching reruns of Glee
Being annoying, singing in harmony
I bet she’s braggin' to all her friends
Saying you're so unique (Huh)
Pre-Chorus
So when you’re gonna tell her?
And we did that too, she think it's special
But it's all re-used
That was our place, I found it first
I made the jokes you tell to her
When she's with you
Chorus
Do you get deja vu when she's with you?
Do you get deja vu? (Huh)
Do you get deja vu, huh?
Verse 2
What do you call her? Almost say my name
'Cause let's be honest, they kinda do sound the same
Another actress, I hate to think that I was your type
And I bet she knows Billy Joel
'Cause she played Uptown Girl
You’re singing it together
Now I bet you even tell her you love her
In between the chorus and the verse
Pre-Chorus
So when you’re gonna tell her?
And we did that too, she think it's special
But it’s all re-used
That was our place, I found it first
I made the jokes you tell to her
When she's with you
Chorus
Do you get deja vu when she's with you?
Do you get deja vu? (Huh)
Do you get deja vu, huh?
Verse 3
Strawberry ice cream in Malibu
Don’t act like we didn't that sh*t too
You're trading jackets like we used to do
(Yeah, everything is over-used)
Play her piano, but she doesn't know
That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel
A different girl now, but there's nothing new
Outro
I know you get deja vu
I know you get deja vu
I know you get deja vu
