Adele Sent Megan A Sweet Message After Her Shooting Verdict

On Dec. 23, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three charges regarding the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just a few hours later, Adele showed her support for Megan by giving her a shoutout that night at her Las Vegas residency.

While performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele briefly mentioned Megan while discussing a viral 2021 video involving her and the “Plan B” rapper. “Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?’ And then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion dancing to it. Remember that?” Adele recalled.

She was referencing a video of Megan dancing to her own single “Body” at the 2020 American Music Awards, but the music was replaced with Adele’s ballad “Water Under The Bridge” from her third studio album, 25. The mashup became a popular meme last year and even lead Adele to recreate the dance at her Hyde Park concert in July of this year.

After discussing the meme during her Las Vegas concert, the “Easy On Me” singer then wished Megan a Happy Christmas. Adele didn’t explicitly mention Megan’s trial with Lanez but did note she’s now free to do “whatever” she wants.

“Tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas,” Adele said. “Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

The crowd erupted in applause after hearing Adele’s shoutout to Megan. The clip, uploaded to Twitter by the fan account @Adelettes on Dec. 24, has been viewed over 1 million times.

Earlier that day in Los Angeles, Lanez was found guilty of three charges relating to his felony assault trial regarding the shooting of Megan in 2020. According to CNN, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The verdict comes over two years after TMZ reported in July 2020 that Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The outlet reported Megan was with Lanez at the time and appeared to injure her foot “from broken glass on the floor.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, shortly afterward, Megan released a statement on Instagram which has since been deleted. As Elite Daily previously reported, Megan said in the statement that she had actually been shot. “I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” Megan wrote, adding that she had to go to undergo surgery to “remove the bullets” from her foot.

According to CNN, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison and could get deported back to Canada.