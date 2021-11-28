Adele has been taking over the internet with the release of her fourth studio album, 30. The record walks fans through the singer’s emotions during her recent divorce, so, obviously, the tracks make for some heavy listening. The superstar singer has performed her latest songs on her Nov. 14 CBS concert One Night Only and on Nov. 21’s An Audience With Adele, which took place at the London Palladium. Although Adele’s performance have wowed tons of fans, one viewer took to Twitter to express a tiny issue he had with the singer’s most recent performances: why doesn’t she have backup dancers? And Twitter did what Twitter does best: created a meme. The now-viral tweet led to an expertly produced video meme of the singer mashed up with a video clip of Megan Thee Stallion breaking it down on stage. The tweets about this Adele and Megan Thee Stallion mashup meme are all the explanation you need as to why it’s so popular.

It all started when Twitter user @ramsthulani_ posted a tweet on Nov. 23, “How come Adele never have any backup dancers?” It’s an interesting question, and clearly a bit of a silly one considering Adele is known for belting out ballads that don’t really vibe with intense choreo.

The following day, @motivatefenty replied to the viral question with a 15-second clip of Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 American Music Awards live performance with Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” playing over the rapper’s performance. The response was instantly legendary, and inspired tons of Adele and Megan stans to riff on the imaginary collab.

By Nov. 25, Twitter user @zvxkviru took it one step further and commented back on the Tweets with a sweet 15-second mashup of both of the artist’s performances.

The meme mashup is quickly gaining traction and Megan Thee Stallion even shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a series of laughing emojis. Now, all people are thinking about is an Adele and Megan collab that really can’t come any quicker.

The meme went even further when someone mashed up the videos that gave Megan Thee Stallion a verse between the two singers. The video is edited to make it seem like Adele is giving head nods and looks of approval as Megan performs her part and it fuels the need for a collab even more.

It’s totally understandable if you have “Water Under the Bridge” stuck in your head for the next couple of days. Here’s hoping that all the viral attention will inspire an actual collab between Adele and Megan Thee Stallion, because the internet is definitely ready for that.