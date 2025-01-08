We all know the basic building blocks of a good relationship: open communication, understanding love languages, and loyalty. But for Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, there’s another important element to keeping their marriage so healthy. It all comes down to plumbing.

At the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, Brody and Meester were asked if they had any secrets to a happy relationship, after the Access Hollywood interviewers remarked that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban swear by separate shower heads and toilets. Turns out, Brody and Meester also like to keep their bathrooms separate.

“We have de facto separate toilets,” Brody said. “I go in the office. It's nice. I get one layer farther away from the kids. One layer more deep with privacy.”

Brody and Meester had two kids, their nine-year-old daughter Arlo, and a four-year-old son whose name has not been publicly revealed.

While Brody makes sure he and his wife have their own bathrooms, Meester is less concerned. “I have put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever,” she remarked.

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The couple was at the awards show in support of Brody’s 2024 series Nobody Wants This, which was nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Brody and his co-star Kristen Bell also received noms of their own for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for their lead roles as star-crossed lovers Noah and Joanne.

Although the show didn’t pick up any hardware at the Golden Globes, Nobody Wants This still maintains a passionate fanbase as the cast and crew gear up to enter production on Season 2. Brody previously revealed that filming is going to begin in February, with the new season aiming for a September 2025 premiere.

As fans await the next chapter in Noah and Joanne’s story, nobody is a bigger supporter than Meester. Elsewhere on the Globes carpet, she was asked about that memorable kiss between Brody and Bell’s characters that had the whole internet hot and bothered. “I think it’s great,” Meester said. “I taught him everything he knows.”