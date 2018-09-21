If you, like me, spend every lazy night at home watching Gossip Girl re-runs, you've memorized Blair Waldorf's lip quiver when she tells Chuck Bass, "Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." You know how Chuck hurt her. And that iconic blue beaded gown she wore to their Central Park wedding is probably pinned on your Pinterest board. It's tough to imagine Blair, or even the actress who plays her, being in love with anyone else. But Leighton Meester's quote about Adam Brody being her "soulmate" might just help you see her in a new light.

In an interview with Porter, Meester reflected on how her life has changed since her run on Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012.

"I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she said. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise — really in a place that I want to be.”

Just in case you didn't catch that, she said she met her "soulmate." So, Brody isn't just her husband (Us Weekly reports they got married in a small, private ceremony in 2014) or her partner in raising their daughter Arlo (born in 2015), but also her soulmate. That's pretty swoon-worthy, no?

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple met while working on the 2011 film The Oranges and "were always close and friendly," a source told Us Weekly. Of course, they have another connection, too: both happened to star in massively famous teen dramas co-created by Josh Schwartz for The CW in the 2000s. But while you and I might think that coincidence is kind of the most important thing to ever happen to 2000s pop culture, Meester and Brody seem to feel differently.

When an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked in 2017 if they think it's funny that Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf wound up together, their responses weren't so straightforward.

“Occasionally,” Brody said. “Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day. It's good for a laugh."

“It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you,” Meester added. “It’s cool.”

And both actors admitted that they didn't actually watch each other's shows. (My question to them: Then what, exactly, are you supposed to watch on Netflix and chill nights?!)

So, while Meester and Brody's real-life romance may have played out totally differently than the ones they had on-screen, it seems to fit them perfectly. After all, she calls him her "soulmate," and that's not the kind of word a person throws around lightly.

Forget about the three words and eight letters Blair wanted from Chuck. You know what else has eight letters? Soulmate. And it certainly sounds like Meester has found hers — in real life.

