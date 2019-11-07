As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.
A turkey dump happens when high school sweethearts come home from college for Thanksgiving (which might be the first time they've seen each other in months) and realize their relationship just isn't working anymore. Whether it's mutual or not, a Thanksgiving breakup can be due to any number of things: approaching exams, new friends, family pressure, or maybe even a crush back on campus. But you don’t have to be a recent high school grad to experience this unfortunate phenomenon: Studies show that late fall and very early spring are some of the biggest breakup seasons.
This doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed, and if you can make it through November, you might come out stronger than ever. Certain zodiac signs, though, might be susceptible to a turkey dump. Here’s why — along with a few of the warning signs.
A turkey dump isn't a guarantee if either you or your boo are one of these signs. But of all the zodiac signs, these four are the most likely to give thanks and then give their high school sweetheart the boot.