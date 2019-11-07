As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.

Not all couples are destined to split on Turkey Day, but there are some zodiac signs at risk of breaking up on Thanksgiving — or, at least, more likely than other signs — and that might be due to a phenomenon called the turkey dump.

A turkey dump happens when high school sweethearts come home from college for Thanksgiving (which might be the first time they've seen each other in months) and realize their relationship just isn't working anymore. Whether it's mutual or not, a Thanksgiving breakup can be due to any number of things: approaching exams, new friends, family pressure, or maybe even a crush back on campus. But you don’t have to be a recent high school grad to experience this unfortunate phenomenon: Studies show that late fall and very early spring are some of the biggest breakup seasons.

This doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed, and if you can make it through November, you might come out stronger than ever. Certain zodiac signs, though, might be susceptible to a turkey dump. Here’s why — along with a few of the warning signs.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images A Taurus is likely to be in a good mood on Thanksgiving, as it involves all of their favorite things: delicious food, nice smells, and lots of chilling and lounging at home. But a Taurus also cares about tradition, and if anything goes awry when they bring their new partner home, they might take it as a sign to cut their losses. Thanksgiving might also mean seeing their high school boo, and for Taureans, long-distance relationships really don't work. A Taurus tends to care deeply about their partner, but quality time is of utmost importance — and this earth sign is also known for being stubborn, so if they already decided to end things over Thanksgiving, it's unlikely that seeing their love will change their mind.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Geminis are social creatures, so when they're in a new environment, they make it their mission to befriend everyone. Unfortunately, they might end up neglecting old friends — and even their SO — in the process. This air sign isn't the most reliable, so if they promise to FaceTime their partner tomorrow once they make it to their sister’s house, it might not happen for another week. They don't mean to blow people off — they're just easily distracted. Geminis also need their relationships to stay fresh and exciting, and sometimes, the start of the holiday season can bring a feeling of restlessness and boredom. On the other hand, of course, if you can survive and enjoy the Turkey Day festivities with your Gemini SO, your relationship might be built to last.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If there’s any sign likely to dump their high school sweetheart over the holiday season, it’s Sagittarius. Like Geminis, Sagittarians will want to take advantage of every new opportunity that college presents — including potential new love interests. This fire sign doesn’t like to be tamed, so if their SO from high school starts to feel like a burden, they have no issue cutting that person loose. It's not that a Sagittarius is heartless — they just value their independence above all else, and besides, seeing that long-term partner over Thanksgiving might just remind them of all the hotties they're missing out on back on campus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Capricorns know better than anyone how to prioritize, and for them, relationships aren't a priority — at least, not right now. Whether they’re enjoying the start of college, dealing with the holiday rush at work, or focusing on family, they might just not have time for dating, unless they’re certain their partner is the one. If a Capricorn feels they're sacrificing their success or other loved ones for an SO, they won't hesitate to make their priorities known. Thanksgiving gives a Capricorn the perfect opportunity to schedule a breakup (because this sign is nothing if not professional).

A turkey dump isn't a guarantee if either you or your boo are one of these signs. But of all the zodiac signs, these four are the most likely to give thanks and then give their high school sweetheart the boot.