3 Signs Your High School Relationship May End Over Thanksgiving Break

Love goggles are a powerful thing. When we fall for someone, we have a tendency to want to ignore our differences. College, however, is a time when they may become more pronounced.

“When there are differences that are deal breakers, family events may make these deal breakers more apparent, and second thoughts rush up,” says Masini. “For instance, if you have a relationship conflict over money, religion, or politics, Thanksgiving is the time of year when you’re reminded of your family’s feelings and your upbringing and your genuine thoughts about these differences.”

During college, you may start to really settle into your beliefs, your values, and your interests. You start figuring out what’s really important to you. And as you grow and change, any differences you have with bae may become gradually louder and clearer — so much so that you start wondering if your relationship will survive this semester. That doesn't mean you can't make a relationship work despite your differences, but if it seems like they're becoming increasingly pronounced and neither of you is willing to compromise, that's usually a bad sign.

A breakup is never easy, even if you see it coming. And while these signs may hint at the fact that your relationship is headed south, there’s no real way to know that a split is coming unless you talk about it openly with your partner. Remember: recognizing these signs allows you to address any issues before they do sabotage your bond, so even if you sense that something is off, your relationship isn’t necessarily doomed.

And if your relationship does end around turkey day, rest assured that there are plenty of perks to being single in college. Not only will you be free to focus on your own needs, goals, and desires, but you’ll also be exposed to all kinds of new prospects — like that cutie in your film theory class or down the hall in your dorm.

"Sometimes a high school relationship that lasts through college and longer really does hold you back from seeing yourself as someone in a bigger world," adds Masini. "As sad as the lost love is, your growth and your journey are often launched when something like this happens. Go forward. With an open heart."

Bottom line? If your high school relationship is meant to last, it will — and if not, you can take whatever energy you were putting into your LDR into other interests and passions. Besides, if you’re going to go through a breakup, you might as well do it around family, with an extra helping of pumpkin pie.