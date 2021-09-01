Adele's Relationship History Proves She Def Doesn’t Have A Type

Though I don’t know when we can expect Adele’s fourth studio album, I do know Adele’s relationship history will likely influence that album. The singer is the queen of turning heartbreaking experiences into incredible ballads, and she even said her first album was entirely inspired by the end of her first relationship — though she has yet to reveal the identity behind “Mr. 19,” as he’s known among fans.

As Adele explained to The Sun during a January 2008 interview, “I couldn't write songs for ages because I found it really hard writing songs for fun or writing them because someone had invested a lot of money and time in me. I just couldn't do it. And then I met my ex-boyfriend and it was great to begin with and then it was really sh*tty. And then I wrote about 10 songs in about five weeks. I love him still and I got an album out of him. I used him more than he used me.” What a legend.

Here’s who Adele has dated (and perhaps even gotten inspiration from) over the years, from the ex who reportedly inspired 21 to her current rumored romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

Alexander Sturrock, 2008-2009 Following her relationship with the mysterious “Mr. 19,” Adele reportedly had an equally mysterious relationship with the person who inspired her second album 21, who’s rumored to be photographed Alexander Sturrock. The pair reportedly dated for just about 18 months between 2008 and 2009, and as a source claimed to Heat in April 2012, per Cosmopolitan, "It was an intense period for them. They met through mutual friends and hit it off straight away.” Just months after their split, Adele reportedly found out Sturrock was already engaged to someone else, which reportedly inspired her song “Someone Like You.” As she explained to MTV during a February 2011 interview, writing 21 was difficult, as she was still very much recovering from her breakup. “It was the biggest deal in my entire life to date,” she said on the relationship, adding, “He was older, he was successful in his own right, whereas my boyfriends before were my age and not really doing much.”

Tinie Tempah, 2011 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Following the release of 21, Adele reportedly had a brief fling with rapper Tinie Tempah. In May 2011, the pair was reportedly spotted leaving dinner at Katsuya in Beverly Hills together, per the Mirror, but little else was heard about he possibility of a romance between the two.

Simon Konecki, 2011-2019 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Adele’s longest and most serious relationship to date was with Drop4Drop CEO Simon Konecki. The pair first started dating in late 2011, though it wasn’t until January 2012 that Adele confirmed their romance. Six months later, Adele announced they were expecting, and in October 2012, she and Konecki welcomed their son, Angelo. After that, the couple kept a low profile together until March 2017, when Adele finally announced they were married. Sadly, the marriage was short-lived, and in April 2019, reps for the couple announced their decision to split. "They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," an insider claimed to E! News soon after the news broke. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was OK being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart." By March 2021, their divorce was finalized.

Rich Paul, 2021 Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Adele’s latest rumored relationship is with sports agent Rich Paul, who she reportedly began dating in spring 2021. A source claimed to People in July the two had been an item for a “few months” already, and not long after, the maybe-couple attended a basketball game together. Cute!

I don’t know what the future holds for Adele and Paul (or if they’re even an item), but I have a feeling Adele is going to leave fans guessing.