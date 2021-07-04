It’s no secret that Taylor Swift and Adele are two of the most beloved singer-songwriters out there. With gorgeous, emotionally devastating lyrics and more than enough Grammys to go around, they’ve cemented their names in pop music history. So imagine how iconic a collab between the two stars would be! Some fans think a Taylor and Adele duet is on the horizon, and they’re understandably freaking out.

ICYMI: On July 2, Swiftie fandom accounts began sharing what looked like a screenshot from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) confirming the duo are registered together for a new song called “Broken Hearts.” It was reportedly written by “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins” and “Taylor Alison Swift.” Later, Elle published an article about the rumored collab with what seemed like a distinct SESAC screengrab of their own, seemingly confirming the news.

An Adele and Swift collab would make sense, because they’ve been friends for years. The “Someone Like You” star attended Swift’s 2018 Reputation tour, where they took a sweet selfie together afterward. And in 2016, Adele sang the “Willow” songstress’ praises in her Time cover story, saying, “I love her — how powerful she is. We’ll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren’t successful.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Swift has been very busy this past year, releasing the albums Folklore and Evermore, and lending her voice to tracks like Haim’s “Gasoline” and Big Red Machine’s “Renegade,” all while also re-recording her old albums to regain ownership of her earlier work. While Adele hosted a memorable episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020, there’s still no official word on when her fourth studio album will arrive. As she told a curious fan in August 2020, “I honestly have no idea.”

Hopefully Adele will return with even more heartbreaking smash hits soon, but it seems like she’s unfortunately not returning alongside Swift after all. Later on July 2, an anonymous source reportedly told E! News that “there is no truth” to the reports. For now, the only broken heart around here is mine!