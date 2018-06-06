Here's What Happens When You Love Someone More Than They Love You

Out of context, it seems ridiculous to think you would be with someone who doesn’t feel as strongly about you as you do about them. But life and love are complicated, and sometimes it can happen. Things may start out fine between you, but eventually, you may start feeling like you are giving more to the relationship than your partner is. You find yourself questioning, “Do I love him more than he loves me?” And that’s an awful feeling to have to live with.

Relationship expert and author Alexis Nicole White says that when you’ve been let down by love repeatedly, over time you may just start seeking out someone who you can maintain a long-term relationship with, saying, “[They’re] more likely to accept the lack of reciprocity for the sake of saying [they have] someone. Regretfully, [they] inevitably end up settling.” The same can happen if you recently got out of a long-term relationship and are in a vulnerable headspace. It’s easy to get excited about the potential of someone, even if they aren’t living up to those expectations in a real way.

Dr. Lesliebeth Wish, a licensed clinical psychotherapist and founder of LoveVictory.com, has a slightly more hopeful way of thinking about the situation, in that what may feel like a situation where one partner loves more than the other may actually just be a difference in how each partner expresses their feelings. “For example, one person might buy gifts, while another person might take care of finances, the household, and other responsibilities,” Wish tells Elite Daily. So, consider if this is a possibility before you jump to the conclusion that there is a disparity in attachment. “Don't hamper your relationship by getting trapped in the belief that one partner always loves more than the other," she says. “This belief can breed resentment."