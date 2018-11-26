When Your Significant Other Is In Love With You, Here's How You'll Know

Being in love is a magical thing, but it doesn't always look the same for every couple. Some people fall in love and never express that love, others fall in love with someone who doesn't feel the same way, and sometimes people fall in love but can't make it work. Then, there are the lucky ones who fall in love and whose love is returned. But how can you tell if someone reciprocates your love? Well, when your significant other is in love with you, there are definitely ways you can tell, and they're super sweet.

Maybe your partner hasn't said they love you just yet, or maybe they've said it, but you're starting to worry they didn't mean it. Whatever the case, there are plenty of signs that your significant other is in love with you, even if they can't get the words out. If you don't want to press the matter just yet, then looking at their actions and other things they're telling you is a great way to gauge how they're feeling.

Try not to freak out or panic. Just because they haven't verbalized their feelings, doesn't mean they aren't actually feeling the love. People express love differently, so if your bae is showing any of these signs, chances are it's probably love.

1 The admiration is mutual. Giphy If your partner is in love with you, they'll never make you feel neglected or ignored. You might not be in constant contact, because everyone has things to do on a daily basis, but they will be enthusiastic in responding to your efforts. "[They] always write back/respond/pick up your calls when you reach out, and [they] reach out just as much as you," relationship expert Jen Kirsch previously told Elite Daily. If your partner is good at responding to texts and initiates plenty of convos, they're probably feeling the love.

2 They put you first. Giphy Love isn't always all sunshine and rainbows. Even the couples most in love face hardships, but it's how you and your partner handle those hard times that truly tests your relationship. "We often use the phrase 'in love' when we are talking about the initial emotional reaction of high desirability that comes in the early phase of a relationship," Jen Elmquist, MA, LMFT, relationship specialist and co-host of Evine After Dark previously told Elite Daily. "Loving someone becomes evident when our actions in a relationship supersede our emotions, meaning, even if I don't feel 'in love' I will choose you, what is best for you, and what is best for us." When your partner is in love with you, they will put you first, even if you're arguing or things aren't perfect.

3 You feel safe. Giphy Additionally, you'll know your significant other is in love with you if they show you they're in love with you. Actions speak louder than words, and someone in love will treat their partner with respect. "Love means I deeply care. I deeply respect. I have a desire to protect. I see the depth and value and truth of who that person is and I value that. There is a calm, a knowing, a strength," Kailen Rosenberg, master certified love, life and relationship coach, previously told EliteDaily. Love is full of respect, so if your significant other shows you that they respect you and they makes you feel safe, then they're probably in love with you.