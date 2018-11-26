When Your Significant Other Is In Love With You, Here's How You'll Know
Being in love is a magical thing, but it doesn't always look the same for every couple. Some people fall in love and never express that love, others fall in love with someone who doesn't feel the same way, and sometimes people fall in love but can't make it work. Then, there are the lucky ones who fall in love and whose love is returned. But how can you tell if someone reciprocates your love? Well, when your significant other is in love with you, there are definitely ways you can tell, and they're super sweet.
Maybe your partner hasn't said they love you just yet, or maybe they've said it, but you're starting to worry they didn't mean it. Whatever the case, there are plenty of signs that your significant other is in love with you, even if they can't get the words out. If you don't want to press the matter just yet, then looking at their actions and other things they're telling you is a great way to gauge how they're feeling.
Try not to freak out or panic. Just because they haven't verbalized their feelings, doesn't mean they aren't actually feeling the love. People express love differently, so if your bae is showing any of these signs, chances are it's probably love.
1The admiration is mutual.
If your partner is in love with you, they'll never make you feel neglected or ignored. You might not be in constant contact, because everyone has things to do on a daily basis, but they will be enthusiastic in responding to your efforts.
"[They] always write back/respond/pick up your calls when you reach out, and [they] reach out just as much as you," relationship expert Jen Kirsch previously told Elite Daily.
If your partner is good at responding to texts and initiates plenty of convos, they're probably feeling the love.
2They put you first.
Love isn't always all sunshine and rainbows. Even the couples most in love face hardships, but it's how you and your partner handle those hard times that truly tests your relationship.
"We often use the phrase 'in love' when we are talking about the initial emotional reaction of high desirability that comes in the early phase of a relationship," Jen Elmquist, MA, LMFT, relationship specialist and co-host of Evine After Dark previously told Elite Daily. "Loving someone becomes evident when our actions in a relationship supersede our emotions, meaning, even if I don't feel 'in love' I will choose you, what is best for you, and what is best for us."
When your partner is in love with you, they will put you first, even if you're arguing or things aren't perfect.
3You feel safe.
Additionally, you'll know your significant other is in love with you if they show you they're in love with you. Actions speak louder than words, and someone in love will treat their partner with respect.
"Love means I deeply care. I deeply respect. I have a desire to protect. I see the depth and value and truth of who that person is and I value that. There is a calm, a knowing, a strength," Kailen Rosenberg, master certified love, life and relationship coach, previously told EliteDaily.
Love is full of respect, so if your significant other shows you that they respect you and they makes you feel safe, then they're probably in love with you.
4You make *all* the eye contact.
There are a lot of body language cues out there that hint at love, but eye contact might top the list. "You'll be OK looking each other in the eye at close range — just a few inches," body language expert Traci Brown previously told Elite Daily. "That's really uncomfortable to do with people you're not intimate with."
Love is complicated, and we don't always know how to best express it. But if your partner is in love with you, then you'll probably feel it if they show you any of these signs. They might be scared to admit their feelings, or don't want to risk coming on too strong. Having a one-on-one conversation with them about your relationship might be the best way to get them to tell you how they really feel.
Trina Leckie, host of the breakup BOOST podcast, previously told Elite Daily that "you can definitely sit down with them and simply say something along the lines of 'Words of affirmation mean so much to me in a relationship, but I notice you don’t seem to say 'I love you' very often. How are you feeling about us?'"
Honesty and open communication is the almost always the way to go. You deserve to hear that you are loved, so if words of affirmation and verbal declarations are important to you, don't be afraid to ask for them!