3 Signs You're Too Scared To Say "I Love You,” Even If You’re In Love

You're walking in a field of wild flowers (read: down a trash-covered city sidewalk) and all at once, your SO says it: "I've been thinking about this for a while... I love you." You think you love them too. No, you know you do. But do you say it back? Are you ready to say it back? Are you too scared to say “I love you”?

Maybe they said it on a subway ride or one morning in bed. Maybe they stood across your window and wrote it on a post card, T-Swift Style. You think of them often. You do the little things for them, and you prioritize their well-being. You don't want to be seeing anyone else. You know you're in love, you just don't know how to say it. Being nervous to say those three little words is completely natural. Not everyone is a verbal communicator, nor did everyone grow up saying or hearing "I love you" often.

Some people mainly communicate with words, but many others show their feelings through different means, such as with actions. If you find it's not easy for you to talk about your own feelings, it's completely understandable how your feelings that involve other people might feel even harder to express.

I reached out to life and relationship coach Nina Rubin and author and relationship expert Alexis Nicole White about the signs that you're in love, but are too scared to say so.

You Show, You Don't Tell Giphy Do you buy their favorite flavor of Takis because you saw it in the corner market on your way home and you know it's hard to find? Do you do things for them without needing to be asked? Did you help them move? (That's some real sh*t.) If you're more of an actions person, you could be showing your love in a number of ways outside of a grand proclamation. "One thing that I cannot stress enough is the importance of understanding one’s love languages because not everyone will verbalize their feelings, but they may show you," White shares.

You Communicate In Other Ways Giphy Maybe you write a letter or a card. Maybe you sing a song or perform a poem. Maybe the idea of directly saying "I love you" seems more intimidating than saying it with an art piece or a written note. "Sometimes, partners don't need words to understand how they each feel," Rubin adds. "Couples can communicate what they need and how things are going so they each feel supported in a relationship." You don't need to be saying the same things, or speaking the same way to be openly communicating with your boo. If you trust and care about each other, you can start to learn the best ways to have big conversations.