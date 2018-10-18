8 Tweets About Saying "I Love You" For The First Time That Are So Real I'm Shook
Exhilarating, relieving, and a little bit terrifying: These are just a few words we might use to describe saying “I love you” for the first time. There’s something undeniably vulnerable about making the depth of your feelings known, especially when you don’t know how your boo will react. Will they eagerly say it back? Or will you be met with a blank stare?
Once you’ve acknowledged that you do, in fact, love someone, a flurry of questions inevitably arises. Is it too soon? Where should you say it? What if they don’t feel the same way? Maybe it slips out of your mouth by accident when bae does something thoughtful. Maybe you suspect that your SO has been wanting to say it, so you decide to be the brave one and declare your true feelings. Or, maybe you realize that neglecting to say it is a far bigger risk. Back in February, in a pitch black hotel room at 2 a.m., my boyfriend of several months suddenly asked: “Do you ever think about how you might not wake up tomorrow?” My mother's home had just been devastated in a fire, and the crisis had undoubtedly brought us closer. Instantly, those three little words instantly came tumbling out of his mouth. As it turned out, both of us were ultimately more scared of regretting not saying it than potentially not hearing it back.
Regardless of what moment inspires you to utter that simple phrase, one thing is for certain: it’s a relationship game-changer. Here’s what the Twittersphere has to say about saying “I love you” for the first time.
When the fear of their reaction is so real.
Maybe they would have said it back. But for now, you're kind of relieved that you said it as quietly as you did. Someday you'll be ready for their response...
When you start and you can't stop.
Don't worry, I'll refrain from saying the Pringles tagline ("once you pop...") But you broke the seal, and now you're kind of addicted to saying it.
When it feels impossible.
This comparison is accurate AF. You have literally no way of knowing the answer.
When it never gets old.
You'd think that after a while, it wouldn't feel as special. But sometimes it never loses its luster.
When it's a massive relief.
Sometimes you've just got to get it off your chest. And when you finally do, it doesn't even matter what you hear in response — it feels like a weight has been lifted.
When three little words won't suffice.
As they say — no risk, no reward. Saying those three little words may feel intimidating, but there’s hardly anything that can match the rush of hearing it back. Not only have you been able to bravely share the intensity of your feelings with someone, but you've gotten the sweet reassurance that they feel the same way. And if it isn't reciprocated — well, now you’ll never have to wonder “what if.” While it may feel uncomfortable to go out on a limb like that without hearing it back, remember: it may simply be a matter of bae needing a little time to acknowledge their true feelings. At the end of the day, you can feel proud that you opened your heart with total abandon.
As researcher, professor, and best-selling author Brené Brown has wisely said: “Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness.”
Here's to being more vulnerable in love.
