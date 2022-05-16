Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker really love getting married. After their April 4 “practice” wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammys, the reality star and the punk drummer reportedly got hitched again on Sunday, May 15 (but for real this time). While Kravis fans can’t get enough of the couple, their exes — Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler, respectively — haven’t always seemed as thrilled for the lovebirds. And while it’s unclear if Scott and Shanna showed up or were even invited, it seems pretty unlikely that they made the guest list.

If they weren’t there, they weren’t exactly snubbed, though. Per TMZ, the small and intimate ceremony was attended by the groom’s father, Randy Barker, and the bride’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. Several other members of their immediate families appeared to be absent. None of the couple’s children seemed to be there, a fact Scott seemed to confirm by posting Instagram Stories of his kids at home with him the day of the wedding. Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker also posted a TikTok which implied that she wasn’t there.

Neither Scott nor Shanna has been wholly enthusiastic about rooting for Kravis — at least, not initially. Here’s everything they’ve said so far about Kourtney and Travis's relationship, their PDA, and their blended families.

Shanna Moakler

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After Kravis’ relationship became public in February 2021, Shana strongly criticized the entire Kardashian clan, telling TMZ in May 2021, “​​My family is broken because of [the Kardashian family], and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.” She accused Travis of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian while they were married. Travis and Kim both denied the accusation.

In the same month, she complained that Travis was essentially courting Kourtney the same way he did her, which felt “weird” to her. She told People, "The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that.” But she clarified that ultimately she is happy for Travis and bears no ill will towards Kourtney. She added, “I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as [Kourtney’s] good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

She seems to mean the positive sentiments this time. After Kravis’ April 4 wedding in Las Vegas, Shana told People, “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Scott Disick

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scott seems to be having a tougher time grappling with his ex’s new relationship. During Kravis’ trip to Italy in August 2021, Scott reached out to one of Kourtney’s other exes, Younes Bendjima, to get his thoughts on Kravis’s PDA. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott wrote to Younes. “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Unfortunately for Scott, Younes posted a screenshot of the convo on his Instagram Stories, and the whole situation did not sit well with Kourtney. Kravis’ third wedding will reportedly be held in Italy, per People. What will Scott say about that?

In the debut episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired on April 14, Scott told Khloé Kardashian, “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend.” However, he followed up by saying, “I salute Travis. Like, he’s in for a lot of work… Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything.”

Regardless of what their exes have to say, Kravis looks happier than ever. And that’s what counts.