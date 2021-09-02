The drama surrounding Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Younes Bendjima continues. Days after the model called out Disick for reportedly sending him private messages dissing Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker, the Poosh founder seemingly reacted to the news on social media by making it clear she’s happily moved on. Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram about toxic exes is about Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima. Once you see her post, you may think the same thing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Kardashian shared a screenshot of a Poosh article on her website that featured a picture of two people kissing, alongside the caption, “How to get over someone who treated you badly." The article linked is about breakups that leave you not only with a “broken heart,” but “mental damage” by your former partner. “You were blinded by love and made excuses that aren’t in line with your better judgment. But don’t be too hard on yourself, because we’ve all been there,” the article states. “The good news is that with the right advice and mindset, you will come out on the other side, and hopefully, sooner rather than later you’ll see exactly why it wasn’t meant to be and that you deserve so much more.”

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The official Poosh Instagram initially shared the article just hours after Bendjima and Disick’s reported DMs leaked on Aug. 30. “Still in love with someone who treated you like shit? Poosh the link in our bio for advice on how to get over someone who isn't worth your time,” the account captioned their post.

Fans were sure it couldn’t be a coincidence. The comments underneath Poosh’s IG were all about the drama with Bendjima and Disick. Fans wrote things like “Perfectly timed,” “The shade,” and “They always mad and bothered when you've moved on😂.”

ZAK BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian’s post comes just two days after Bendjima accused Disick of dissing Kardashian’s relationship with Barker in his IG DMs. According to Bendjima, Disick once wrote him, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” in regards to a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing on a boat on a trip to Italy.

With her latest IG post, it seems Kardashian is unbothered by it all!