Simone Biles has earned many titles: World Champ. Leotard Queen. The GOAT. And now — as fans have watched her relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens blossom right before their eyes — you can officially add one more to the string of Biles titles: Romantic Pisces Poster Girl.

From what started as a pre-pandemic slide into the footballer’s DMs, the 24-year-old artistic gymnast and Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics competitor has found love in Owens, a rising NFL star and Biles’ new number one fan.

Upon watching Biles compete in the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in January 2021, Owens took to Instagram to share his pride: “What an amazing experience,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself with Biles. “First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love and be the best at that!! I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you, baby.”

But the affection in this red-hot relationship is not a one-way street. Biles was born on March 14, making her one of the most emotionally and spiritually complex signs in the zodiac. Pisceans are represented as fish — and their emotional depth rivals the depth of the sea. As a partner, Biles has shown again and again her capacity to love intensely and remain loyal, two textbook characteristics of a Pisces.

“Pisces is a sweetly vulnerable, dreamy, and adaptable water sign,” astrology writer Roya Backlund previously told Elite Daily. “They are highly spiritual, creative, and deeply connected to their imaginations (which can make them intensely romantic).”

Over the past year, Biles has blanketed social media with PDA shots of herself and her 5’11” boo (who towers over her 4’8” frame — even when she’s rocking stilettos). From donning matching PJs on Christmas to sharing sunset kisses on a Belizean beach, their love looks like a real-life fairytale, also not a coincidence for the Piscean. “Pisces is a zodiac sign that's highly idealistic and they want that reflected in their love life,” Backlund said. “A Pisces wants a relationship that feels as though it's straight out of a movie; something larger-than-life.”

But of course, as much as it may seem like Biles and Owens are inseparable, their respective careers as professional athletes require plenty of time apart. As a partner, Pisces is often looking for someone who can mirror their level of intimacy without being too clingy or demanding. “Symbolized by the fish, this highly emotional zodiac sign can get easily ‘hooked’ by a relationship. However, they also require the freedom to swim as they please,” Backlund previously told Elite Daily.

But as any good water sign knows, that separation can still be met with intense emotions. On July 14, as she boarded the plane to Tokyo where she’ll compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics for Team USA, Biles tweeted: “not me crying on the plane because I’ll miss my family & friends.”

And if that tweet doesn’t go down in the Pisces hall of fame, I don’t know what will.

Experts

Roya Backlund, astrology writer