Here Are 4 Ways Tell You Like Someone — Just Not Enough To Date Them

The concept of a part of your worth being attributed to whether or not you have a significant other may seem outlandish, but it’s far too real given the social pressures to be in a relationship. While living single, questions surrounding where you stand when it comes to committing to a relationship are sure to arise: “Am I more valuable when I have a partner? When there's a market for me? What then, if no one is trying to date me?” You might even wonder, “Should I date him or her, even though I’m not sure I like them that way?”
When you really want a partner and it keeps not working out, it can be hard enough to picture yourself seeing someone — let alone seeing someone and realizing you're the one who's not into it. Maybe you're someone who doesn't want to be in a monogamous relationship. Perhaps you like the person you're seeing but don't really want to DTR. Either way, dropping the "I don't want to exclusively date" can be tricky.
Knowing that you like someone but not enough to date them can be difficult, especially when "dating" means so many different things to different people. In an endless search for clarity in dating, Elite Daily reached out to the experts — Dr. Joshua Klapow, clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show; Thomas Edwards Jr., founder of The Professional Wingman; Chris Armstrong, relationship coach and owner of Maze of Love; and dating coach Laurie Davis — about how to know if you should date someone. Here are four signs you’re probs thinking, “I like him, but don't want to date him.”
If you're not trying to date, or if you're trying to date someone who's not trying to date — the best way to find clarity is to talk about it. If communication and consent are in the equation, there is no wrong way to have a relationship. As Blac Chyna once tweeted, "Remember that you were art long before he came to admire you, and you'll continue to be art even when he's gone."
Whether you're the dumper or the dumpee, the "I love you" on the first date or the "This isn't going to work out" on the tenth, it's important to remember your own inherent strength, beauty, value, and merit — regardless of your romantic status.