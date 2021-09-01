It seems like things are getting serious between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and I am so here for it. After months of dating rumors, A$AP finally confirmed he and Rihanna are dating in May 2021, and just a few months after that, a source for Us Weekly claimed the two may get engaged sooner rather than later. Exciting! What doesn’t look so promising, however, is Rihanna and A$AP’s astrological compatibility. As cute as the couple looks together, it seems their zodiac signs don’t complement each other as well as I’d hoped.

Rihanna was born on Feb. 20, which makes her a Pisces. A$AP’s birthday falls on Oct. 3, making him a Libra. Though both romantic and sensitive, Pisces and Libra have little else in common, especially when it comes to how they approach relationships. While Pisces is more spiritual and emotional, Libra tends to be more intellectual and analytical. As astrologer Wayne Gonzalez previously explained to Bustle, “Libra’s approach is grounded in the concept that in a relationship, you need to pay attention to each other, while Pisces is much better at big picture thinking when it comes to their feelings.” As a result, a Pisces-Libra relationship often leads to frustration and misunderstandings.

People born under Pisces tend to wear their heart on their sleeve, causing them to fall fast and hard. They just can't help it — Pisceans always have love on the brain, and their optimism allows them to believe that a happily-ever-after ending is imminent. That definitely seems true for Rihanna, who told Vogue in March 2016, “I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world.” The Pisces vibes are strong with this one.

While the fish of the zodiac are all about finding their happily-ever-after, they aren’t so great at making decisions. When you always have your head in the clouds, a partner who keeps you grounded is necessary, and Rihanna said as much during a November 2012 interview with GQ. “I have to be in control in every other aspect of my life,” she said, “so I feel like in a relationship, like I wanted to be able to take a step back and have somebody else take the lead.” And unfortunately, a Pisces isn’t going to find that dominant partner in a notoriously indecisive Libra.

Like Pisces, Libra is a hopeless romantic and a selfless lover. They also tend to be as fickle as Pisces, but unlike the fish of the zodiac, Libras crave stability. When asked by GQ in May 2021 about whether being in a relationship with Rihanna was better than being single, A$AP gushed, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” In a partner, Libras seek someone dependable who will offer them constant reassurance, and that’s just not something a flirty, free-spirited Pisces is usually capable of offering.

They may share some similarities, but that doesn’t mean Pisces and Libra are compatible. However, even though these two idealists usually don’t work out in the end, I’m still rooting for A$AP and Rihanna to beat the odds.

