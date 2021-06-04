Here's How Kourtney Really Feels About Her Family Pressuring Her To Reunite With Scott

Having trouble dealing with overbearing family members who can’t help but give you unsolicited advice on your love life? I’d highly recommend checking out Kourtney Kardashian’s response to pressure to reunite with Scott Disick for some inspiration. The entire final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filmed when both Disick and Kardashian were single, shows multiple instances of Kardashian’s family urging her to get back together with her ex. And the Poosh founder is quite simply not here for it.

Following a conversation with Kris Jenner in the June 3 episode of the show, Kardashian got super honest about how their pressure makes her feel. The topic came up when Kardashian and Jenner came across an old “prom style” picture of Kardashian and Disick from when they were together. "Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful,” Jenner told her daughter. "It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?" Kardashian sarcastically replied. "Wouldn't that be a dream.”

In true overbearing-mom form, Jenner didn’t stop there. "I think he fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long,” she continued. “I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him.” Kardashian was still not sold, simply replying, "He's a talker.”

During a confessional following that scene, Kardashian opened up about how she feels about the constant pressure from her family to get back together with Disick. "My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she sighed. "It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I just don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I'll just brush it off in a nice way." Killing ‘em with kindness. I love it.

ICYMI: Kardashian and Disick first met in 2006 at a party in Mexico and were dating by the time Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007. The two continued to date on and off for almost a decade, until splitting for good in 2015. They share three children together and have stayed close as co-parents since splitting. While Disick and the rest of Kardashian’s family seemed intent on them getting back together throughout the most recent season of KUWTK, the exes have both since moved on.

For her part, Kardashian is dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. After years of being just friends, the two sparked relationship rumors during a January trip to Jenner’s Palm Springs home. Barker now has Jenner’s name tattooed on his chest, they're flooding Instagram with PDA-packed pics, and regularly spend time with each other's children.

Disick has also moved on with Amelia Hamlin. Fans first linked Hamlin, 19, and Disick back in October of 2020 when they were spotted reportedly arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in the same car. The two became Instagram Official on Valentine's Day 2021 and, in honor of her beau's 38th birthday on May 26, Hamlin gifted him his very own Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Even though he’s technically moved on, Disick reportedly still has Kardashian on the mind. Disick apparently wishes Kardashian was more rattled by his new relationship. "He wishes Kourtney was more affected by [his relationship], like he is about Kourtney and Travis," a source told Entertainment Tonight on May 28. The source reportedly later explained, "Scott hasn't hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He's still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it.”

Being low-key annoyed that your ex isn’t more mad about your new relationship? TBH, super relatable.