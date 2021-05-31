Wondering how TikTok’s biggest star feels about Kravis? Apparently, she ships them as much as I do. Addison Rae’s quotes about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker during her recent Rollacoaster cover story make it clear she’s a big fan of her BFF’s budding romance. “I'm obsessed. I'm obsessed,” she gushed when asked for her thoughts on the relationship, per the Daily Mail. “I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best, they're so cute.” Same, girl.

During the interview, Addison also opened up about how her famous friend has helped her navigate life in the spotlight. The unlikely pair first became friends in back in March 2020, when Addison gave Kourtney's son Mason TikTok lessons. She and Mason's mom must have hit it off, because by June, the two appeared to be hanging out almost daily. “Kourtney has become a good friend, she's included me in so much and has given me great support in navigating through some of the new experiences I'm having,” Addison told Rollacoaster.

Even though Kourt has been very busy with her drummer BF, it seems she’s still made time for her BFF. Just days before the Rollacoaster interview dropped, Kourtney posted a pic of herself and Addison shopping together with the caption, “shop til you drop.” And while Addison is single at the moment, she’s def seems open to finding her own Travis.

During her Rollacoaster interview, Addison addressed her March 2021 breakup with Bryce Hall, saying that all the public scrutiny eventually led to the end of their relationship. “I never really made it a point to share, you know, details about anything,” she said. “And I think it's kind of, part of it is like just me and, you know, Bryce for example, so many people's eyes were on us out of nowhere. It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that, or like seeing it and reacting to it more than usual, people being concerned about your relationship stuff.”

Despite the split, Addison said she wants to get back in the dating pool. When asked about her goals for next year, the TikToker said, “I do love love. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I hopefully will be married, yeah. Hopefully I'll be married like next year.” Uh, what?

I don’t know about you all, but I don’t hate the idea of a double wedding. Think Kourt and Travis would be into it?