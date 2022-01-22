Kim K Gave Pete A Pretty Obvious Shoutout In Her Latest IG Photos

Things are heating up with Kim Kardashian and her boo Pete Davidson, and although they’ve been keeping things on the DL in the past, it looks like that might be changing soon. Case in point: Kim Kardashian’s “P” hat Instagram post references Pete Davidson, and it isn’t subtle at all. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the sus deets in a snap, and here’s the tea.

Kardashian and Davidson may not be publicly speaking about their new relationship, but Kim threw fans a total bone on her Instagram post on Jan. 19. While she and Davidson haven’t really made themselves Instagram official or commented on their relationship publicly, it’s looking like that development could be on the horizon soon. In the caption, Kardashian wrote “Beach [P]arty,” showcasing some stunning photos of herself posing on sands in a beachy locale. Of course, it wouldn’t be so eye-catching except for Kim K’s choice to use a blue “P” emoji. In her photos, she’s also wearing a hat that features a “P” logo.

Some people might think Kim K used the “P” to reference the “P” emoji trend started after Gunna, Future, and Young Thug released their collaboration “pushin P.” But considering she’s booed up with Davidson, it seems more likely she’s referencing her budding relationship.

Kim K’s recent post follows the revelation that she and Davidson spent a few days together in the Bahamas. The pair was photographed boarding a flight on Jan. 3, with pics of Kardashian and Davidson together on a boat ride a few days later. The duo was spotted returning to Los Angeles on Jan. 6, but it appears Kim K isn't over those vacay vibes.

Before she posted the “P” hat on Instagram, Kim K also shared bikini pics from her Bahamas vacation on Jan. 17. The snapshots garnered attention from fans because of a man’s shadow visible in the third picture. The shadow was, of course, the man behind the camera taking the photos of Kardashian, so obvs people assumed it was Davidson’s shadow since he was on vacay with her.

Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live comedian were first romantically linked after their kiss during an SNL skit in October 2021. From there, everything escalated, and the pair were spotted on several dates, including at an amusement park in California and spending time in Staten Island, New York.

With the current divorce drama between Kardashian and her ex Kanye West, not to mention the highly publicized dates Ye has been going on with actor Julia Fox, things are pretty messy at the moment. And then there’s West’s song “Eazy,” which outright disses Davidson. Nonetheless, it seems like Kim K and Davidson are still enjoying each other’s company and avoiding the drama.

Hopefully these little shoutouts are hinting at Kim K and Davidson finally going IG official in the near future, because the cryptic posts have already sparked so much interest.