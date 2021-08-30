Kanye Is Reportedly Saying He's Back With Kim, But There's A Huge Catch

In the corners of the internet where celebrity rumors run rampant, there’s been plenty of buzz about a certain couple whose names start with “K” lately. That’s right, y’all — Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have made plenty of waves since re-enacting their wedding (yes, really) at West’s newest album’s listening party on Aug. 26. But, are Kim and Kanye getting back together for real? And how are they both feeling (slash, what are they saying) about this potential reconciliation? Let’s investigate.

According to an Aug. 28 Page Six report, West is already saying that the pair have rekindled their romance. But multiple sources say nobody is really buying his claims that Kimye is back together.

To quote one such source, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true. The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.” West’s latest album, Donda, dropped on Aug. 29, while Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is set to come out on Sept. 3.

The plot thickens! In case you missed it, part of this “big show” involved Kim donning a Balenciaga wedding gown and walking down the aisle to West at the listening party for Donda — a stunt that’s left many fans confused.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s a chance that Kim — who filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19 — is simply playing along and supporting the father of her children. But a source tells Entertainment Tonight this may, indeed, be more than a stunt.

Specifically, the source says, "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself," and "Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go." And Kim? She’s said to be focused on what’s best for their children and “considering her options.”

"She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple," the source continued. "Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship."

TMZ also reported that the pair took their children to a remote, “fortress”-like location on vacation in an attempt to save their marriage in early August. Perhaps it worked?

Needless to say, there have been a number of ups and downs in Kim and Kanye’s story, and this latest chapter has undoubtedly been among the most perplexing and complicated to date. We’re keeping our ears to the ground for more news on the couple, particularly on the heels of Donda’s release. Stay tuned.