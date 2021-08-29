Ariana Grande Is Featured On Kanye's Donda Album, So Everyone's Freaking Out

Kanye West fans have had to wait a long time for his tenth studio album Donda to finally drop, and they definitely were not disappointed when the rapper surprise-released it on Sunday, Aug. 29. The album includes a ton of buzzy features, like Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti, and Ty Dolla $ign, but one of the biggest-name cameos is a bit more difficult to find. Shortly after the album dropped, fans picked up on a familiar voice in the title track, and these tweets about Kanye West featuring Ariana Grande on Donda emphasize how excited fans are about the surprise collab.

While many of the collaborations on Donda didn’t come as a huge surprise since West had revealed several tracks early at various listening parties, Grande’s feature is not immediately evident on the album. However, when fans reached the album’s title track “Donda,” there was no mistaking Grande’s falsetto vocals in the background. The personal song includes audio of West’s late mother Donda West, as Kanye sings “Glory, glory, glory” alongside Grande during the speech.

Though Grande isn’t listed as a feature on the song’s Spotify release, fans were quick to clock her vocals, and Genius listed Grande as a feature for her backing vocals. Once listeners realized Grande was on the track, music fans took to Twitter to celebrate the unexpected collaboration.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...