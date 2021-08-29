After multiple delays, Donda has finally arrived. Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth studio album was originally set to be released in July, but the drop date kept getting pushed back as the rapper continued touching up the album while hosting giant listening parties. But on Sunday, Aug. 29, West’s fans woke up to a surprise, as the album was finally surprise-released on all streaming platforms. These tweets about Kanye West releasing Donda capture fans’ excitement that his new music is finally here.

Now that West’s Donda is available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, you can finally listen to the 26 songs featured on the album. The arrival of Donda comes three days after West hosted his third listening party for the album on Aug. 26 at Chicago’s Soldier Field featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, with the latter rapping on a track called “Jail.” However, the album version of “Jail” — which credits Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson) as composer/lyricist — actually features a verse by Jay-Z instead of DaBaby. West revealed in screenshots of texts posted on Instagram that the reason behind the missing verse was because DaBaby’s manager wouldn’t clear it. The Spotify stream of Donda actually has a track named “Jail pt 2” that’s unavailable for play, although the song — which featured the verse from DaBaby — was available for a short time on YouTube, per Pitchfork.

Though you may not be able to hear that particular track on Donda just yet, there are plenty of other musical guests on the album, including The Weeknd, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and even Ariana Grande. Check out these tweets to see how the internet is reacting to Donda finally arriving on Sunday.

Though the release of Donda may have taken longer than expected, it’s safe to say that fans are certainly feeling like the record was worth the wait.