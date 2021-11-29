Jeff Dye Tried To Shut Down Rumors He’s Dating Clare Crawley

In the wake of her split from on-again, off-again fiancé Dale Moss, it seemed like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley was moving on with comedian Jeff Dye — they reportedly spent time together two nights in a row, and one source told Us Weekly that Crawley was done with Moss “for good.” According to Dye, though, things aren’t that serious. In fact, their night together at a Lakers game was “hardly a date,” and there were several other friends present, he told Us.

“Since my breakup, I basically just do comedy, write, yoga, and watch late-night short films about romance,” Dye said on Nov. 25. “I met Clare and she’s awesome, but if sitting by someone at a Lakers game means I’m dating someone, I guess me and my friend Richard have been in a relationship for years.”

Crawley and Dye sparked relationship rumors after they were photographed together at a Nov. 2 Lakers game. “Clare and Jeff met in L.A. through mutual friends this week,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “They have hung out two days in a row now, at the Alo House and a Los Angeles Lakers game. She may come to one of his comedy shows this weekend in San Diego. She’s totally done with Dale.” (FWIW, Dye and Crawley both shared pics from the Alo Yoga event on Instagram, but nothing necessarily indicating they were there together.) Crawley has yet to comment on her connection to Dye.

Dye didn’t name his ex in that Nov. 25 interview, but he was previously linked to reality star Kristin Cavallari. The two were photographed kissing and spending time together in October 2020, and by January 2021, they were flirting on Instagram Live. In March 2021, though, Cavallari confirmed she was single.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Crawley, meanwhile, parted ways with Moss “for good” in September 2021. The couple first broke up (and then reunited) earlier this year, but a source told Page Six that this split was permanent. “This time it’s for good,” the insider claimed on Sept. 27. “It didn’t end well.” According to the Bachelor Nation rumor mill and gossip account Deuxmoi, Moss allegedly cheated on Crawley with a Bachelor in Paradise cast member, but the rumor is still unconfirmed. (His rep did not return Elite Daily’s previous request for comment about it.) In an Oct. 21 interview on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Crawley opened up about the pain of saying goodbye to Moss — but she emphasized that she doesn’t have any regrets, despite all the heartbreak.

“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know, to be honest, if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had,” she said. “And if my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret.” Moving forward, it sounds like Crawley will continue to follow her heart — but it’s anyone’s guess whether that will lead her to Dye.