Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Reportedly Broke Up

Just about five months after sparking romance rumors, it seems Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye reportedly broke up. E! News first reported the rumored split on March 18, with a source claiming the relationship "was never that serious to begin with." Soon after, Us Weekly reported the breakup news as well. And though Cavallari never even confirmed her maybe-romance with Dye, she seemingly hinted at her current single status with a March 17 Instagram post, which she captioned, "Freedom. It feels really d*mn good." Sounds like a single lady caption to me.

The Very Cavallari star and the comedian were first linked in October 2020 after TMZ released a video of Cavallari appearing to kiss a Dye at Fulton Market in Chicago. The next day, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two were "casually dating," adding, "He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun. She's newly single and wants to enjoy it."

According to Us Weekly, the reality star had reportedly been liking Dye's photos since the beginning of October, while he had been liking her posts since July. Dye even commented on her post promoting Dry Farm Wine on Aug. 20, writing, "Wine??? You need some whiskey." Flirty!

After that initial reported sighting, the two continued to keep the rumor mill turning with more social media flirtation and reported hangouts. In November 2020, Cavallari and Dye were reportedly spotted dining with friends in West Hollywood. A month later, the maybe-couple reportedly vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, where again they were reportedly joined by pals.

Dating rumors then hit a fever pitch in January 2021, when the two seemingly confirmed their relationship during an Instagram Live. Cavallari and a few friends appeared on an IG Live with Dye on Jan. 8, and when asked about his longest relationship, Dye said it was just four months before winking at Cavallari. Well then! They even ended the IG Live by exchanging "I love yous," per Us Weekly.

Cavallari and Dye's last reported sighting together was in February 2021 in Studio City, California, and little has been heard about the rumored couple since then. If the casual romance has indeed runs its course, here's hoping these two at least had fun while it lasted.