Clare Crawley & Dale Moss' Relationship Timeline Stresses Me Out
What a journey.
From the moment The Bachelorette Season 16 began filming in July 2020, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship timeline has felt as thrilling and unpredictable as a rollercoaster ride. They were engaged within weeks of laying eyes on each other and spoke excitedly about their plans to start a family soon. But it seems that ride may have ended. On Sept. 27, Page Six reported the two had split “for good” following a previous breakup in January. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Crawley and Moss for comment on the rumored split, but didn't hear back.)
Crawley, a hair stylist, and Moss, a model, practically fell in love at first sight. “It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" she recalled on Oct. 13, 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. But less than a year later, their priorities and plans for the reportedly pushed them apart. “They have different visions and wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Sept. 28. “She wants to be in Sacramento to be close to her family, especially her mom who isn’t well. Dale wants to remain in NY.”
From the first impression rose to the potentially final breakup, here’s what you should know about Moss and Crawley’s relationship.