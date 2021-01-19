Clare Crawley & Dale Moss' Relationship Timeline Stresses Me Out

Crawley and Moss seemingly started off the new year as strong as ever. During a Jan. 13 episode of Raising the Bar With Alli and Adrian, Moss even revealed he only agreed to appear on The Bachelorette after Crawley was announced as the lead. "Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated," he said. "I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over and over and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time."

But fans noticed Moss was posting Instagrams from New York City, while Crawley appeared to be in Northern California. On Jan. 19, E! News reported the two were "taking time apart" after "fighting a lot."

"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," a source claimed. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them." The source added that the model cares deeply for his fiancée but "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."

"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," E!’s source claimed. "They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."

On Jan. 19, another source claimed to Us Weekly, “Dale and Clare are technically still together but there are serious issues they are working through... They’re in communication but on a break.”

Moss confirmed his and Crawley's breakup on Jan. 19, putting an end to the speculation once and for all. "I wanted share [sic] with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."